Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 8,435 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,238,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. 5,566,586 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16.

