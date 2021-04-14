OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Several research firms have commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

