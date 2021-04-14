Phoenix Wealth Advisors Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $179.29. 10,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,390. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.13 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.78.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.