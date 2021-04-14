1,734 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after buying an additional 925,820 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,358,000 after buying an additional 571,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,001,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.27. 5,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $119.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

