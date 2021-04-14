Phoenix Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 59,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

