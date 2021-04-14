Courier Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,745 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $4.54 on Wednesday, hitting $150.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

