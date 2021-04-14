Courier Capital LLC Sells 833 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.82. 15,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,530. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.07 and a one year high of $275.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

