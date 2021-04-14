Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 440 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,478,000 after purchasing an additional 555,942 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.36. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $56.92 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

