Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.33. The stock had a trading volume of 101,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average is $141.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

