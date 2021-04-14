Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Gap Up to $91.36

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.36, but opened at $96.16. Citi Trends shares last traded at $95.40, with a volume of 2,344 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $942.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 100.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

