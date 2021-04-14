Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 233.0% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

