Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

