SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.39

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 1745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

