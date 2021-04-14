Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.52

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 1061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,512,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

