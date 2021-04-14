Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Up 509.3% in March

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 509.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIZ. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

PIZ traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,969. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

