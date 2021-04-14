Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.83

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 144591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

