-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). US Ecology posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

US Ecology stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,577. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

