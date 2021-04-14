PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.00. The company had a trading volume of 177,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,704. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $318.56 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.