NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,662 shares of company stock worth $13,677,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

NEE traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $78.83. 41,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,144,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.