Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after acquiring an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $224.80. 913,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,916,707. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

