Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,482 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fastly by 18.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fastly by 19.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Fastly by 12.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $565,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,024,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,980 shares of company stock valued at $21,886,541 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 133,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,336. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.31. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

