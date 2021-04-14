Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.43. 64,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,394. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $115.60. The firm has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

