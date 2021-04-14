BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.91.

BLK stock opened at $802.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $736.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $696.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.00 and a 52 week high of $810.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.63, for a total value of $1,305,437.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

