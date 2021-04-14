8,170 Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,086,000 after acquiring an additional 602,926 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 103,327 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 118,082 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 89,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,888,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

