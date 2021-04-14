Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 879 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.75 during trading on Wednesday. 2,738,863 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75.

