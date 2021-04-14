Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,412,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,639,000.

EFAV stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.30. 864,255 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

