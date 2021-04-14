MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) & Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Financial Review

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and MMA Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $8.75 billion 0.43 $200,000.00 N/A N/A MMA Capital $58.17 million 1.78 $100.98 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of MMA Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and MMA Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -2.32% -17.04% -2.72% MMA Capital 171.54% 26.20% 14.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cushman & Wakefield and MMA Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 2 5 0 2.71 MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus target price of $16.46, suggesting a potential downside of 3.53%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than MMA Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMA Capital has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MMA Capital beats Cushman & Wakefield on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and self-performed facilities services, which include janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has a strategic partnership with Vanke Service. It serves real estate owners and occupiers, such as tenants, investors, and multi-national corporations. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

