Frontier (FRONT) Market Cap Hits $109.26 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00004622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $109.26 million and approximately $45.42 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00087160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.23 or 0.00623956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00032097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00036435 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

