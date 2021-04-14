39,782 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,479,000 after purchasing an additional 441,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 302,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 over the last 90 days. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VSH traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,183. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

