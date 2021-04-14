2,873 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.50. 13,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,054. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.87 and a 1 year high of $260.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

