Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 4,366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after acquiring an additional 265,460 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 139,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,575,760. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

