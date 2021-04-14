Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Raised by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,119. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

