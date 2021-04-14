The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,561 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 121,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

