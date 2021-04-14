Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. 2,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,744. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

