Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
ALBY remained flat at $$12.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Community Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.14.
Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile
