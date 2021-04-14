Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ALBY remained flat at $$12.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Community Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

