Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TWO. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Shares of TWO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. 20,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,447. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 639,480 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

