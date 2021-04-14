Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 90,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT stock opened at $171.20 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $171.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.47.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.