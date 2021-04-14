Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

VVOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,696. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

