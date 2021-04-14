Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Rises By 200.0%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,734. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.