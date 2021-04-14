Short Interest in SciSparc Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) Rises By 194.0%

SciSparc Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 194.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPRCY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403. SciSparc has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciSparc in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

