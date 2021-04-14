Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) Insider Richard Dennis Acquires 125,000 Shares

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) insider Richard Dennis bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($8,165.67).

Shares of PRM traded up GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5.35 ($0.07). The stock had a trading volume of 457,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,755. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.87. Proteome Sciences plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The firm has a market cap of £15.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10.

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro, and manufacture small, protein-reactive chemical reagents; and Elayta, a small molecule inhibitor of beta-amyloid interaction with synaptic receptors that modifies downstream signaling and provides neuroprotective effects.

