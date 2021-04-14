Zuora’s (ZUO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZUO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

