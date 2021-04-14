Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLRY opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Technicolor has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $49.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCLRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Technicolor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

