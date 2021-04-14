Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 939 ($12.27) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 695 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 690.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 705.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of £195.57 million and a PE ratio of 19.36. Mattioli Woods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 800 ($10.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

