Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $637.21.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $478.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

