Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.88.

BABA stock opened at $243.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $659.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

