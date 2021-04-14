Domani Wealth LLC Invests $216,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.43. 10,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,334. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $229.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

