Kwmg LLC Sells 5,425 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,793,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 96,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,458. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $95.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.