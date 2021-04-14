Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 403 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.33. 23,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $95.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.