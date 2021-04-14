Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 20,547 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,547 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $3,015,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. 87,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,221,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

